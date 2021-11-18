With Whiskey Lake Platform, ARCHMI-9XXB is Definitely on the Next Level

Image Courtesy of APEX Technology Taipei, Taiwan－November, 2021－APLEX Technology Inc., a global industrial computer products solutions provider, is excited to announce our new upgraded ARCHMI-9XXB with new CPU platform - 8th Gen. Intel Core i3/i5 processors (codename: Whiskey Lake).

New CPU enhances your computing speed by well performance



ARCHMI-9XXB is a series of industrial compact size HMI which comes in resistive touch and projected capacitive touch with full-sized 12.1"/ 15"/ 15.6"/ 17"/ 18.5"/ 19"/ 21.5"/ 32" TFT-LCD to fit in any factory automation applications. In order to enhance and streamlined the production process in smart factory. APLEX elevated the platform of CPU that the performance is much better than the previous one. Moreover, Whiskey Lake CPU also provides GPU of Intel® UHD Graphics 620, which can broaden the application field in more usage.

Optional Expansion I/O Boards, The TB-528 series



ARCHMI-9XXB has equipped with 4 x USB 3.0 type A, 2 x LAN, 1 x COM, 1 x DP port and onboard up to 32 GB DDR4. It also equipped with the new generation interface - M.2 slot which increased the bandwidth to speed up the performance of transmission. To expand the functionality, APLEX provides wide range of I/O expansions to meet your need. By the series of expansion card- TB528, it supports additional capabilities such as Mini-PCIe, CAN bus module, USB, COM interface, etc.

Backup battery system, stabilize and protect the equipment from damage



ARCHMI-9XXB is a rugged design HMI which equipped with IP66 flat front panel compliant with aluminum die-casting to resist dust and water. Resistive touch screen and 7H hardness projective capacity touch screen are also available for different operation requirements. Moreover, ARCHMI-9XXB can prevent the damage from sudden shut down and power failure by optional featuring with backup battery. The backup battery will immediately provide a short time of power to the ARCHMI-9XXB system when outage occurs, so that there will have sufficient time for equipment to be shut down properly. In addition, it can also prevent data loss, hardware/software damage and is able to offer facilities a stable and long lifespan.