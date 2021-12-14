Product of the Week: NexAIoT’s NISE 53 Next-Generation Fanless Embedded System for Industrial IoT

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

IoT edge devices are continuing to emerge in smart manufacturing with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML). As these spaces continue to make use of edge intelligence, IIoT is becoming more beneficial to the management and visibility of automated manufacturing facilities that improve reliability and efficiency.

Of course, implementing AI and machine learning in industrial environments where space, cost, and safe operation are paramount is not as straightforward as flipping a switch.

NexAIoT’s NISE 53, a next-generation fanless embedded system for IIoT, is a safe option for AI/ML applications in industrial environments. The solution is designed for high-performance, intelligent vision solutions with the support of the Intel ® Media SDK and OpenVINO™ toolkit. And speaking of safe, the NISE 53 is equipped with Intel’s built-in AES-NI and supports onboard TPM2.0.

Edge AI for smart manufacturing applications requires power-efficient processing, which is provided by the Intel Elkhart Lake IoT-enhanced processors, specifically the Atom x6000E and quad-core Celeron J6413 processors. Hardware-accelerated codecs on the Elkhart Lake devices are also present for offloading media decode and encode workloads from the host CPU cores.

The system’s fanless design enables robust thermal management and mechanical operation. The solution operates in an extended temperature range from -5º to 55º C making it ideal for not only industrial environments, but intelligent transportation, retail, and smart city IoT solutions as well.

The NISE 53 supports a 12V/24V DC input and supports the ATX power mode sensor input.

The NISE 53 Industrial IoT Solution in Action:

Data captured from cameras, sensors, or sensor systems can be integrated via onboard I/O and expansion capabilities of the NISE 53, such:

3 x HDMI

3 x Gbe LAN (including Ethernet TSN)

2 x USB 3.0

2 x USB 2.0

2 x COM

Other connectivity options on the NISE 53 include PCIe Gen 3 and support for scalable networks and storage configurations with an internal 1 x M.2 slot (Key B) for 4G LTE, 1 x full-size mini-PCIe slot for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and front-accessible 1 x M.2 slot (Key B) for storage.

These peripherals are piped into the processor where leading graphics performance can be applied. Support for OpenVINO allows AI/ML algorithms to be executed on Intel’s Atom and Celeron CPUs or integrated GPU cores for higher efficiency and 3D graphics. The NISE 53 also supports multimedia acceleration via APIs like DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.5, Vulkan 1.1, OpenCL 1.1, and metal.

After workloads are executed, decisions and data can be transported out of the system in real time thanks to native support for Ethernet TSN. The support of TSN standards and capabilities are based on standard Ethernet networks. These networks support time-sensitive applications such as time synchronization, timeliness for low-latency communication, and traffic scheduling.

All of this is protected by the integrated security functions enabled with the Intel® AES, which includes new instructions for wireless security, processor security, file encryption, and SSL/TLS. For generating keys for cryptographic protocols, Intel® Secure Key is also included, in addition to the Execute Disable Bit, Intel® OS Guard, and Intel® Boot Guard to reduce the system’s exposure to viruses and malicious-code attacks, while overall preventing harmful software.

The NISE 53 supports the Windows 11, Windows® 10 Enterprise 64 bit, and Linux Kernel version 4.19 operating systems.

Getting Started with the NISE 53 Industrial IoT System:

As mentioned, the possibilities for front accessible storage and expansion make the NISE platform deployable as a fog gateway, sensor node controller, or edge computing solution.

The NISE 53 is designed for high reliability and long life backed by a 10-year Intel guarantee for processors. The standard availability of NexAIoT products is also 10 years and the solution is certified to CE and FCC Class A standards/regulations.

Additional Resources: