OKW’s SMART-PANEL Enclosures For IoT/IIoT Electronics

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

SMART-PANEL is designed for intelligent building control and monitoring in a range of industrial, commercial, and residential applications. They include IoT/IIoT, building services systems, electrical installations, wireless communications, measuring and control, security and access control, smart home, medical, and laboratory technology.

SMART-PANEL’s top has no visible fixing screws and snaps into place. It can be re-opened using a set of push-in opening tools (accessory). The recessed top can accommodate LEDs, displays, or a membrane keypad. A touchscreen can also be fitted.

The bottom section fits standard flush-mounted/cavity wall boxes (maximum opening 2.4”) and larger international installation boxes (up to 5.9” high and 2.4” wide).

Electronic components are mounted in the top. A snap-in hardboard plate (accessory) protects the underlying electronics from damage during installation and maintenance.

SMART-PANEL is 0.84” deep and available in two plan sizes: 3.30” x 3.30” and 6.10” x 3.30”. The enclosures are molded from tough and UV-stable ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0) with a polished bottom section and a fine-textured top.

Other accessories include a glass panel for touchscreens and displays; this panel can be printed on the rear. Anti-slide feet are available for desktop use.

OKW can customize SMART-PANEL with services including CNC machining, decor foils, and EMC shielding. Digital printing and laser marking are available for adding legends, logos, barcodes, QR, and DataMatrix codes; individual parts or enclosures can be printed or marked with consecutive numbering and/or text. OKW can also install and assemble accessories in-house.

