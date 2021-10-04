OKW’s EASYTEC IIoT/Sensor Enclosures Now In Four New Sizes

Press Release

OKW has added four new sizes to its EASYTEC range of fast-mount flanged enclosures. The new larger sizes are designed to suit more complex applications that require extra installation volume – such as IT network technology and smart factory sensor equipment.

EASYTEC can be mounted on poles or flat surfaces in challenging industrial environments – either indoors or outdoors. Applications include IoT/IIoT, sensor systems, security and monitoring, stock control, environmental, medical and laboratory technology.

EASYTEC is designed to offer suitable stability. Its flat base has a curved recess for secure pole mounting. Integrated mounting lugs feature apertures for cable ties and holes for panhead screws. The top is soft contoured for ideal ergonomics.

Internal screw pillars in the top and base enable EASYTEC to accommodate two PCBs. Tamperproof stainless steel Torx assembly screws make the housings ideal for medical electronics.

EASYTEC is available in four plan sizes: original 80 and 100 – and now new 125 and 150. Each plan size is offered in two heights, giving a range of eight sizes from 3.97” x 1.96” x 0.86” to 6.77” x 3.66” x 1.81”. The enclosures are molded from tough and UV-stable ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0) in off-white (RAL 9002) as standard.

Prices start at $19. Accessories include IP 65 seals, 2.5 x 6 mm self-tapping screws (PZ1 and Torx T8) and a Torx T8 screwdriver.

Customizing options include CNC machining, lacquering, printing/laser marking of legends and logos, RFI/EMI shielding, installation, and assembly.

For more information, visit: https://www.okwenclosures.com/en/Plastic-enclosures/Easytec.htm