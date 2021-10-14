New 802.11ah HaLow WiFi Mini-PCIe Radio for Long Range IoT Communication

Embedded Computing Design

Gateworks announces a new 802.11ah HaLow Mini-PCIe radio for use on the Gateworks Rugged & Industrial SBCs.

Gateworks' GW16146 802.11ah HaLow Mini-PCIe radio uses the Silex SX-NEWAH module, which is based on the Newracom NRC7292 SoC.

802.11ah, often called Wi-Fi HaLow, is a new standard that uses sub-1GHz frequencies to provide longer range at a lower power consumption. It can support thousands of clients with WPA-3 security. By utilizing standard TCP/IP framework, no special code or SDKs are required. With everything being open source and unlicensed, costly consortium memberships are also not needed.

For more information, visit Gateworks.

