Laird Connectivity Announces Fully-Featured Wi-Fi 4 + Bluetooth 5.2 Combo Module

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

The Sterling-LWB+ delivers a fully featured Wi-Fi 4 radio enabled with Laird Connectivity’s software drivers and support. The SDIO solution can be integrated with any Linux or Android based system, with RTOS software integration coming soon.

Laird Connectivity announced the upcoming Sterling-LWB+ Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) and Bluetooth 5.2 module, the latest member of the Sterling-LWB radio family. Powered by the new AIROC™ CYW43439 Wi-Fi 4 + Bluetooth 5.2 Combo SoC from Infineon Technologies, the Sterling-LWB+ is designed for IoT: fully certified, easy to integrate, industrial temperature range, and the fastest route to the market for wireless IoT applications.

The Sterling-LWB5+ feature-set also includes dual-mode Bluetooth. High-quality drivers and extended product life support deliver reliability, and Laird Connectivity’s Linux Backports package ensures compatibility for a broad range of Linux Kernels. The module also supports the latest WPA3 security standards.

The Sterling-LWB+ is available as a System-in-Package (SIP) and two certified module versions, supporting either an on-board chip antenna or a MHF connector for an external antenna. It was designed to meet the demands of medical and industrial IoT applications, including rugged handheld devices, industrial IoT connectivity, industrial IoT sensors, and battery-powered medical devices. Pending certifications include FCC, ISED, CE, RCM, MIC, and Bluetooth SIG registration.

