Real-Time Over the Air for Embedded Platforms

As important innovation accelerators, 5G edge technologies are in high demand, especially among OEMs in the mobility, transportation, logistics and smart city markets, but also among industrial mobile machinery and robotics vendors. They all need new embedded platforms – most often with real-time capabilities. And they want to be able to control these new platforms over the air with zero downtime to enable a totally new generation of smart mobile and stationary devices. congatec addresses these needs with an array of recently launched Computer-on-Modules. Specifically designed for industrial-grade edge appliances, they enable out-of-band management over IP connectivity even when the devices are down.

Important for OEM equipment and embedded system design houses are Intel Core processors based modules that support the extended temperature ranges, which makes them a perfect fit for all outdoor equipment – whether mobile, portable or stationary. The latest congatec modules with soldered RAM also deliver great advantages as they are qualified for applications exposed to extreme shock and vibrations. All modules provide opportunity to deploy TSN capable real-time connected OTA services and Device2x communication. Virtual machine implementations enable different tasks and domains onto a single device.

The new COM-HPC specification currently provide the greatest innovation potential for customers: The conga-HPC/cTLU and conga-HPC/cTLH COM-HPC Client modules based on the 11th Gen Intel Core vPro, Intel Xeon W-11000E, and Intel Celeron processors are designed for the most demanding IoT gateway and edge computing applications requiring highest bandwidth with up to 20 PCIe Gen 4 lanes.

Another highlight for 5G platform designs is congatec’s extensive COM Express portfolio, which offers the latest processor performance enhancements across the entire feature set. COM Express Type 6 conga-TS570 modules based on the new Tiger Lake H processors set a new benchmark for massive connected real-time IIoT gateway, edge computing and micro server workloads. For demanding transportation and mobility applications requiring high computing performance in an ultra rugged shape, the new 11th Gen Intel Core based modules are an ideal fit as they support extreme temperature ranges of -40°C to +85°C.