NXP i.MX 8M Plus gives Qseven designs a massive performance boost for the future

Celebrate the 15th anniversary of Qseven Computer-on-Modules with a look at conga-QMX8-Plus, a brand new Qseven module based on the NXP i.MX 8M Plus application processor. This next generation processor platform is the perfect upgrade for all NXP i.MX 6 based Qseven applications that have been running in the field for many years. It brings modern machine learning and AI capabilities as well as TSN support for real-time Ethernet to those applications and will extend their lifetime by an additional 10 to 15 years, maximizing the return on investment for such systems.



The powerful Qseven module is based on the i.MX 8M Plus application processor with 1.8 GHz Arm Cortex-A53 quad-core performance and an additional integrated neural processing unit (NPU) with up to 2.3 TOPS. As the first i.MX processor with a machine learning accelerator, the i.MX 8M Plus provides substantially higher performance for deep learning inference and artificial intelligence at the edge. At a typical ultra-low power consumption of just 3 watt, the new module from congatec delivers a performance boost of more than 150 %, supported by the 64-bit architecture and onboard LPDDR4 memory with up to 6 GB. Highly energy efficient Arm performance, machine learning capabilities and Ethernet with TSN support enable even more powerful and smarter embedded and IIoT connected edge systems at the edge. Vertical markets for these low power modules range from industrial controls, smart robotics and factory automation to medical health care and retail, and from transportation and smart farming to smart cities and smart buildings.



The new NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor enable massive improvements for Qseven based edge devices, not only in terms of computing performance but also regarding new capabilities for networking, vision and AI.