Leading edge, in more than just bandwidth



Built on Intel’s 10nm SuperFin technology in a two-package design with dedicated CPU and platform controller hub (PCH) the new flagship COM-HPC Client and COM Express Type 6 modules from congatec impress with a new bandwidth benchmark of up to 20 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes for massive connected real-time IIoT gateway and intelligent edge computing workloads. To process such massive workloads, the new modules boast up to 128 GB DDR4 SO‑DIMM RAM, integrated AI accelerators and up to 8 high-performance CPU cores that achieve up to 65% gain in multi-thread performance and up to 32% gain in single-thread performance. Moreover, visualization, auditory and graphics intensive workloads are enabled with a boost of up to 70% compared to predecessors, enhancing performance for these immersive experiences even more.



Flagship applications that directly benefit from these GPU enhancements can be found in surgery, medical imaging and e-health edge applications as congatec’s new platform supports 8K HDR videos for optimum diagnostics. Combined with the platform’s AI capabilities and the comprehensive Intel OpenVINO toolkit, doctors can gain easy access and insights into deep learning based diagnostic data. But this is just one benefit of the integrated Intel UHD graphics, which also supports up to four 4K displays in parallel. In addition, it can process and analyze up to 40 HD 1080p/30fps video streams in parallel for 360 degree views in all directions. These AI infused massive vision capabilities are also important for many other markets, including factory automation, machine vision for quality inspection in manufacturing, safe spaces & cities, as well as collaborative robotics and autonomous vehicles in logistics, agriculture, construction, and public transport, to name just a few.