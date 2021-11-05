IBASE Technology Releases the IB952 3.5-inch SBC Based on AMD Ryzen

Press Release

Photo Courtesy of IBASE

PR3.5" Single Board Computer with AMD Ryzen™ V2000 Processors The IB952 is packed with features to drive a diverse range of space-limited applications in POS, kiosk, digital signage and factory automation.

Taipei, Taiwan, October 5, 2021 - IBASE Technology Inc. (TPEx: 8050), provider of industrial motherboards and embedded systems, has rolled out the IB952 3.5-inch SBC that is based on AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V2000 processors built with innovative 7nm process technology and featuring up to 8 cores and 16 threads to provide the computing performance and power efficiency for today’s IoT market. With the integrated AMD Radeon Vega graphics, the board can support four displays in 4K resolution through the onboard interfaces - dual DisplayPort, an eDP, and a 24-bit LVDS dual-channel interface.

Measuring 102mm x 147mm, the IB952 is packed with features to drive a diverse range of space-limited applications in POS, kiosk, digital signage and factory automation. It comes with two DDR4 SO-DIMM sockets to fit up to 64MB RAM, a wide input voltage range (12V ~ 24V) and two Gigabit Ethernet for high network throughput. The board processor is mounted on the underside to allow the heatsink to occupy the entire footprint, helping designers create system housings with efficient heat dissipation.

Other features include a TPM (Trusted Platform Module) chip for hardware-based security and high-speed peripheral connectivity with two USB 2.0, three USB 3.1, two SATA III, four serial ports, and two M.2 sockets (M-key/E-key). Both Windows 10 and Linux Ubuntu operating systems are supported.

IB952 FEATURES:

• AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V2000 processor on board

• 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM, Max. 64GB

• 2x PCI-E Gigabit LAN

• Supports 2x DisplayPort (DP connector and Type-C), 1x eDP, 1x 24-bit LVDS dual-channel

• 2x USB2.0, 3x USB3.1, 2x SATA III, 4x COM

• 2x M.2 sockets (M-key/ E-key)

About IBASE Technology

IBASE Technology (TPEx: 8050) specializes in the design and manufacturing of robust industrial PC products, delivering high quality products and excellent service since its establishment in 2000. IBASE carries out manufacturing and quality control at its own facilities in Taiwan that are certified with ISO 9001, ISO 13485 and ISO 14001 standards. IBASE also provides ODM/JDM services, tailoring products to customers’ requirements. Current product offerings comprise x86- and RISC-based industrial motherboards, embedded systems, panel PCs, digital signage players and network appliances for applications in the AIoT, automation, smart retail, transportation, networking and medical sectors. For more information, please visit www.ibase.com.tw.

