Whitepaper: Computer-on-Modules for Medical Diagnostics and Surgery



Kontron’s new COM Express® Computer-on-Modules with AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V2000 processors are literally made for computing applications in medical diagnostics and operating theatres:

Next to impressively powerful processor-integrated graphics, they provide massive computing power to run AI algorithms in parallel

thanks to their 8 cores and up to 7 AMD Radeon™ compute units. The outcome is optimized imaging for faster medical diagnostics.



Learn more about: