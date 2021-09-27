Embedded Computing Design

Whitepaper: Computer-on-Modules for Medical Diagnostics and Surgery

Whitepaper: Computer-on-Modules for Medical Diagnostics and Surgery


Kontron’s new COM Express® Computer-on-Modules with AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V2000 processors are literally made for computing applications in medical diagnostics and operating theatres:
Next to impressively powerful processor-integrated graphics, they provide massive computing power to run AI algorithms in parallel
thanks to their 8 cores and up to 7 AMD Radeon™ compute units. The outcome is optimized imaging for faster medical diagnostics.

Learn more about:

  • The new requirements for medical applications
  • Why Computer-on-Modules are the perfect choice
  • The wide range of functionalities of the new AMD COM Express® Basic, Type 6 module
  • Which services you can expect around COM Express® modules
Featured Companies

Kontron America

9477 Waples St
San Diego, CA 92121
Website
(888) 294-4558
Consumer
Implementing Improved Security and Connectivity for the Smart Home

September 27, 2021

MORE
Debug & Test
Spirent and Qascom Collaborate to Offer Commercially Available OSNMA Simulation Tools

September 23, 2021

MORE
Industrial
Fluke Launches World’s First Clamp Meters for Solar Power Installations with CAT III / 1500 V Safety Rating

October 8, 2021

MORE
IoT
Image Courtesy of Vecow and Blaize
Vecow and Blaize Launch the Vecow ECX-2400 Workstation-Grade AI Computing System 

October 11, 2021

MORE