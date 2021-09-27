Whitepaper: Computer-on-Modules for Medical Diagnostics and Surgery
Kontron’s new COM Express® Computer-on-Modules with AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V2000 processors are literally made for computing applications in medical diagnostics and operating theatres:
Next to impressively powerful processor-integrated graphics, they provide massive computing power to run AI algorithms in parallel
thanks to their 8 cores and up to 7 AMD Radeon™ compute units. The outcome is optimized imaging for faster medical diagnostics.
Learn more about:
- The new requirements for medical applications
- Why Computer-on-Modules are the perfect choice
- The wide range of functionalities of the new AMD COM Express® Basic, Type 6 module
- Which services you can expect around COM Express® modules