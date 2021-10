Benchmarks Influence AI Server Design

Design engineers want to test multiple solutions to optimize their platforms, but this can be a lengthy process. But benchmarking performance options can be a lengthy proposition. One company made it happen—resulting in a power-efficient solution for many types of workloads.

In this article, IIoT developers will learn:

How engineers tested platforms to determine processor cost per FPS

Why these new benchmarks are influential for the future of AI server design

How to bring more value to CV inferencing with the latest AI processing platforms