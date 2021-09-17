Medical-Grade ECG Now Available for Consumer Wearable Devices as B-Secur Launches ECG Development Kit

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

B-Secur launched an electrocardiogram (ECG) hardware and software development kit designed to help technology companies fast-track the development of their ECG devices.

Heart health ECG monitoring technology company, B-Secur currently works with consumer and medical device companies, who have access to B-Secur’s team of engineers on customized solutions.

Per the company, B-Secur has led these companies to develop a full solution stack to accelerate ECG development. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the market demand for ECG monitoring has increased.

The ECG Development Kit will provide access to development integration of B-Secur’s FDA Cleared Heartkey technology for smaller consumer wearable device makers.

B-Secur has developed an end-to-end signal chain and this kit, which features a suite of tools and guides designed to help fast-track device makers’ ECG development.

B-Secur’s ECG Development Kit includes an electrode guide, electrode development test jig, hardware design guide, HeartKey software library of algorithms (in user ID, wellness and health), software guide, and HeartKey signal analysis app. In addition to a dedicated training workshop, users of the kit can also access 24-hour expert support.

The launch of the “ECG Everywhere” Development Kit by B-Secur comes at an important time for cardiovascular disease (CVD), which is the No. 1 cause of death globally with an estimated 17.9 million people dying from the disease each year, representing 32% of all global deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

According to the company, the COVID-19 pandemic caused irreparable cardiac damage and arrhythmias in people with no underlying heart issues, making heart health and remote monitoring a key priority for patients, clinicians, and health service providers around the world. Developed and optimized for everyday devices, HeartKey provides the flexibility in integration, truly enabling “ECG Everywhere.”

B-Secur’s ECG Development Kit is currently available for license directly via the B-Secur global sales team.

