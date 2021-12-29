Embedded Computing Design

Knowles Partners with Lucid Hearing to Enable Hearing Aid Premium Audio Performance

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 29, 2021

News

Knowles Corporation announced the availability of the GM series receiver, a high-performance, two-way balanced armature receiver designed specifically to enable hearing health applications to deliver audiophile-quality music performance.

Knowles and Lucid Hearing have partnered to bring the hearing health industry the Westone Audio High Fidelity DWT, a hearing aid with a Receiver in Canal (RIC) that delivers exceptional sound quality for music-listening.

The convergence of hearing health and music-listening has been a powerful trend in the market, and now people diagnosed with hearing impairment can experience premium music quality through their hearing aids. 

The new GM series balanced armature receiver from Knowles is a wide-band driver that provides discreet size for comfortable fit, battery life for all-day wear, and sound clarity for enjoyment of music. The combination of Knowles' medium power balanced armature receiver and balanced armature tweeter technologies gives hearing aid users optimal vocal and full-spectrum sound.

For more information, visit Knowles and Lucid Hearing.

