ABB Introduces Rectifier Designed for Medical Applications

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

In the medical device space, safety and reliability are paramount. Using power supplies that meet the industry’s stringent standards is one of the core ways to help ensure these requirements are met. To meet this need, ABB Power Conversion introduced its MPE2000AC48_200AC24 (MPE2000) rectifier.

The 2,000-watt (W), -48 volt (V) medical rectifier adheres to various industry standards such as EN60601-1, IEC 60601-1, ES 60601-1, and CAN/CSA-C22.2 No. 60601-1:14. It features a high degree of isolation from human touch to help minimize risk in medical environments, making it suitable for use in pulsed-laser medical devices including cardiovascular and orthopedic interventions as well as general medical and lab use.

The MPE2000 power supply is fan-cooled, designed for stand-alone use, and can achieve a peak efficiency of up to 93.5%. It can charge an output capacitive load of up to 18,000uf with constant current and monotonic voltage rise to 48V during charge times. The new medical rectifier also has an integrated 24V, 100W housekeeping circuit and a 5V standby voltage at 0.25W.

The rectifier also meets the rigorous transient response requirements of demanding, heavy pulse-load applications such as medical lasers. It features a universal input, a wide operating temperature range of -20 to 70 C, and an 11-inch (L) by 5-inch (W) by 5-inch (H) form factor.

Additional features of the MPE2000 include:

Low leakage current rating of 300 uARMS.

Class B EMI performance.

PMBus* communication protocol.

Mounting holes for panel mounting.

Direct wire screw terminal connections.

Shock and vibration performance in line with IPC-9592B, making the power supply suitable for mobile cart applications.

