Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade IHLP Inductor in 2020 Case Size Offers Operating Temperature to +180 °C

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Vishay Intertechnology expanded its offering of high temperature Automotive Grade IHLP low profile, high current inductors with a new device in the 2020 case size.

The Vishay Dale IHLP-2020CZ-8A combines a high continuous operating temperature to +180 °C with a low profile of 3 mm to save space in under the hood automotive applications.

The AEC-Q200 qualified device is optimized for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 2 MHz. It also provides suitable attenuation of noise in high current filtering applications up to the SRF of the inductor. With its high operating temperature, the device is designed for filtering and DC/DC conversion in engine and transmission control units, diesel injection drivers, advanced driver assistance systems, exhaust gas recycling pumps, and entertainment / navigation systems, in addition to noise suppression for motors, windshield wipers, power mirrors and seats, HID and LED lighting, and heating and ventilation blowers.

The IHLP-2020CZ-8A features high efficiency with typical DCR from 3.95 mΩ to 195 mΩ and a range of inductance values from 0.22 μH to 15.0 μH. The device provides rated current to 18 A and handles high transient current spikes without saturation. Packaged in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz to ultra low levels, the RoHS-compliant inductor offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock.

Samples and production quantities of the IHLP-2020CZ-8A are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks. Pricing for U.S. delivery only in 10,000-piece quantities begins at $0.50 per piece.

For more information, visit: www.vishay.com/company/press/releases/2021/IHLP-2020CZ-8A/