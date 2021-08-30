Embedded Computing Design

Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade IHLP Inductor in 2020 Case Size Offers Operating Temperature to +180 °C

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 30, 2021

News

Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade IHLP Inductor in 2020 Case Size Offers Operating Temperature to +180 °C

Vishay Intertechnology expanded its offering of high temperature Automotive Grade IHLP low profile, high current inductors with a new device in the 2020 case size.

The Vishay Dale IHLP-2020CZ-8A combines a high continuous operating temperature to +180 °C with a low profile of 3 mm to save space in under the hood automotive applications.

The AEC-Q200 qualified device is optimized for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 2 MHz. It also provides suitable attenuation of noise in high current filtering applications up to the SRF of the inductor. With its high operating temperature, the device is designed for filtering and DC/DC conversion in engine and transmission control units, diesel injection drivers, advanced driver assistance systems, exhaust gas recycling pumps, and entertainment / navigation systems, in addition to noise suppression for motors, windshield wipers, power mirrors and seats, HID and LED lighting, and heating and ventilation blowers.

The IHLP-2020CZ-8A features high efficiency with typical DCR from 3.95 mΩ to 195 mΩ and a range of inductance values from 0.22 μH to 15.0 μH. The device provides rated current to 18 A and handles high transient current spikes without saturation. Packaged in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz to ultra low levels, the RoHS-compliant inductor offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock.

Samples and production quantities of the IHLP-2020CZ-8A are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks. Pricing for U.S. delivery only in 10,000-piece quantities begins at $0.50 per piece. 

For more information, visit: www.vishay.com/company/press/releases/2021/IHLP-2020CZ-8A/

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Vishay Intertechnology

63 Lancaster Ave
Malvern, Pennsylvania 19355
Website
Email

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Automotive - Vehicle Networking & Connectivity
Analog & Power
5V solenoid (Image Credit: Jeremy Cook)
Solenoids: Control Electronic, Mechanical, and Pneumatic Devices

September 23, 2021

MORE
Debug & Test
Spirent and Qascom Collaborate to Offer Commercially Available OSNMA Simulation Tools

September 23, 2021

MORE
Storage
Can Western Digital Really Reimagine the Hard-Disk Drive?

September 16, 2021

MORE
Software & OS
Embedded Executive: Clay Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder, CacheQ Systems

September 22, 2021

MORE