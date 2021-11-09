Valens Partners with LG Innotek (LGIT) to Bring MIPI A-PHY-Compliant SiP Modules to Market

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Valens Semiconductor announced that it has entered into a partnership with LG Innotek to supply system-in-package modules for MIPI A-PHY compliant chipsets.

After Valens taped out its VA70XX chipset family, LGIT’s modules will be a second source of A-PHY set to be integrated into automotive Tier 1s and OEM systems.

LGIT and Valens signed a memorandum of understanding to develop A-PHY-compliant products last year. The two companies have since been working closely together to lay the groundwork for production of the modules and have already created and tested the first working prototype parts in a laboratory setting.

For more information, visit: www.valens.com or www.lginnotek.com