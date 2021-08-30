Embedded Computing Design

Rolling Wireless to Deliver 5G Car Connectivity Solutions using Qualcomm Technologies Automotive Platforms

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 30, 2021

News

Rolling Wireless to Deliver 5G Car Connectivity Solutions using Qualcomm Technologies Automotive Platforms

Rolling Wireless extended its portfolio of automotive-grade telematics modules with a 5G product series. The 5G RN91xx, based on Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Automotive 5G Platform, is designed to deliver 5G connectivity solutions to car original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 suppliers.

The 5G RN91xx series is designed to deliver 5G Release 15 connectivity to the global automotive industry with 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G fallback, covering worldwide networks. The series is also designed to support 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures, and offers optional features including dual sim dual active (DSDA), SF global navigation satellite system (SF-GNSS), and multi-frequency GNSS (MF-GNSS) to enable accurate location positioning. It also features integrated C-V2X technology, enabling V2X communication for improved safety. The 5G RN9xx series intends to deliver hardware and software forward compatibility with the future 5G Release 16 standard.
 
The 5G RN91xx is a smart connectivity solution delivered with the Legato integrated software platform, which is designed to optimize the telematics application development process and is used in the automotive industry. Offering software architecture flexibility, it allows customers to build their telematics applications with any combination of Legato software and other software building blocks, such as the Qualcomm Technologies Telematics SDK.

Samples of Rolling Wireless RN91xx 5G NADs are available now, with commercial availability expected by mid-2022.

For more information about the Rolling Wireless 5G NAD portfolio, visit: https://www.rollingwireless.com/en/5g-solutions

For more information about the Snapdragon Automotive 5G Platform, visit: https://www.qualcomm.com/products/snapdragon-automotive-5g-platform

 

Featured Companies

Rolling Wireless

15, rue Edward Steichen
Luxembourg, 2540
Website

Qualcomm

5775 Morehouse Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Website
Email
(858) 587-1121

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Automotive - Vehicle Networking & Connectivity
Networking & 5G - 5G
