Embedded Computing Design

NI and S.E.A. First to Earn OmniAir Qualified Test Equipment (OQTE) Status for a C-V2X Modular Bench Tester and for a C-V2X and DSRC Sniffer

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 18, 2021

News

NI and S.E.A. First to Earn OmniAir Qualified Test Equipment (OQTE) Status for a C-V2X Modular Bench Tester and for a C-V2X and DSRC Sniffer

NI and S.E.A. announced that the SEA-NI V2X Bench Tester and the SEA-NI V2X Sniffer have earned OmniAir Qualified Test Equipment (OQTE) certification.

According to the companies, these products are the first modular bench test solution for cellular-based vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) and the first combined C-V2X and DSRC sniffer to receive this certification. 

As a PXI-based test system, the NI-SEA V2X Bench Tester solution is designed to provide enhanced modularity for V2X test systems that can expand into hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing or other applications. This software-defined architecture can be integrated into existing test systems, enabling more flexibility and scaling. With it, engineers can test earlier in the design cycle to validate functionality and make changes without having to reinvest in new hardware. The SEA-NI V2X Sniffer enhances adaptability by capturing and monitoring both V2X bench and field information for major regional protocol standards. 

Capabilities of the SEA-NI V2X solutions include:

  • SEA-NI V2X Bench Tester: Combines software from S.E.A. GmbH with NI PXI and USRP software defined radio (SDR) hardware to transmit and receive real signals to radio frequency (RF) and global navigation satellite system (GNSS) channels on C-V2X controllers. By articulating the C-V2X and GNSS signals to the C-V2X controller, the C-V2X solution can simulate real signals such as an emergency brake warning or four-way stop to help engineers characterize device performance in the lab. The solution offers configurations for compliance testing, open-loop testing, closed-loop testing, and HIL testing.
  • SEA-NI V2X Sniffer: The first-of-its-kind mobile system is based on the NI USRP SDR hardware. It supports information capture based on various V2X standards. The solution provides advanced monitoring and decoding of C-V2X and DSRC signals and messages, in addition to unique online monitoring of RF-quality and behavior. 

OmniAir Consortium has certified the SEA-NI V2X Bench Tester to validate the physical layer and the SEA-NI V2X Sniffer to validate the physical layer and protocol conformance for messages. OmniAir Certification for V2X devices assures automotive OEMs; Tier 1 suppliers; manufacturers of devices, modules, and chips; and deploying agencies that OmniAir certified devices conform to industry standards and meet minimum performance and interoperability requirements. 

For more information, visit: ni.com,  www.sea-gmbh.com/v2x, or www.omniair.org/certified-products

Subscribe
Featured Companies

National Instruments

11500 N Mopac Expwy
Austin, Texas 78759-3504
Website
(877) 388-1952

OmniAir Consortium

201 N. Union Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Website
Email
(571) 489-4499

S.E.A. Datentechnik GmbH

Mülheimer Straße 7
Troisdorf, 53840
Website
Email
+49 2241 12737-0

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Automotive - Vehicle Networking & Connectivity
Debug & Test - RF/Network Testing
Analog & Power
Robust Isolated SiC Gate Driver from STMicroelectronics Saves Space in Narrow SO-8 Package

October 12, 2021

MORE
Healthcare
Superior Sensor Technology Announces First Dual, Multi-Range Pressure Sensor for Sleep Apnea Devices

September 28, 2021

MORE
Storage
G.SKILL Announces Flagship Trident Z5 Family DDR5 Memory

October 18, 2021

MORE
Security
Image Courtesy of Variscite
Variscite and Sequitur Labs Partner to Accelerate the Development of Secure IoT Products

October 11, 2021

MORE