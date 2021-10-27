Embedded Computing Design

Infineon Introduces Next-Generation Automotive Security Controller SLI37

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 27, 2021

News

Infineon Introduces Next-Generation Automotive Security Controller SLI37

Infineon Technologies introduced the SLI37 automotive security controller: a trust anchor designed to secure safety-critical automotive applications like 5G-ready eUICC (eCall), V2X communication, car access, or SOTA updates.

The robust chip design of the SLI37 offers an extended temperature range as well as a lifetime of 17 years. While it comes with benchmark quality resulting in low failure rates, another advantage is the ability to be used for multiple applications. For this reason, OEMs can focus on a single qualification and design-in process.

Infineon’s SLI series additionally offers all automotive qualifications and certifications required by the industry including CC EAL 6+ and AEC-Q100.

The SLI37 automotive security controller can be ordered now.

For more information, visit: www.infineon.com/SLI37-auto.

Subscribe
Featured Companies

Infineon

101 N Pacific Coast Highway
El Segundo, CA 90245
Website
+49 89 234 65555

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Automotive - Vehicle Networking & Connectivity
Automotive - IVI/Infotainment & Cluster
AI & Machine Learning
Ambarella to Acquire Oculii for $307.5 Million

October 27, 2021

MORE
Healthcare
B-Secur Joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to Accelerate Customer Time to Market

October 21, 2021

MORE
Networking & 5G
Ericsson Launches Time-Critical Communication for Real-Time 5G Experiences

October 26, 2021

MORE
Software & OS
Top Reasons to Attend QT World Summit 2021

October 26, 2021

MORE