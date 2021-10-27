Infineon Introduces Next-Generation Automotive Security Controller SLI37

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Infineon Technologies introduced the SLI37 automotive security controller: a trust anchor designed to secure safety-critical automotive applications like 5G-ready eUICC (eCall), V2X communication, car access, or SOTA updates.

The robust chip design of the SLI37 offers an extended temperature range as well as a lifetime of 17 years. While it comes with benchmark quality resulting in low failure rates, another advantage is the ability to be used for multiple applications. For this reason, OEMs can focus on a single qualification and design-in process.

Infineon’s SLI series additionally offers all automotive qualifications and certifications required by the industry including CC EAL 6+ and AEC-Q100.

The SLI37 automotive security controller can be ordered now.

For more information, visit: www.infineon.com/SLI37-auto.