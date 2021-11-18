Embedded Computing Design

Elektrobit Launches Industry-First Automotive Ethernet Switch Firmware for In-Vehicle Communications

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

November 18, 2021

Elektrobit (EB) announced the industry's first Automotive Ethernet switch firmware, the EB zoneo SwitchCore, designed to make it easier for car makers and their suppliers to develop the advanced, high-bandwidth communications systems required by next-generation vehicles.

EB zoneo SwitchCore is a firmware that adds a layer of intelligence to Automotive Ethernet switches, designed to enable them to handle the increasing network functions required to enhance the scalability, safety, and security of vehicles. EB zoneo SwitchCore provides advanced network management and network security functions such as routing, gateways, firewalls, and network intrusion detection and prevention systems.

EB zoneo SwitchCore is available for switches from manufacturers including Marvell and other hardware manufacturers. Per the company, the Elektrobit firmware is used in the architecture for a prominent line of production vehicles, which was implemented with Marvell switches.

Associated with this news, Elektrobit also unveiled EB zoneo VSwitch, which enables the virtualization of switch functionality inside of ECUs, maximizing high-speed local communication. EB zoneo VSwitch connects multiple virtual machines/processor cores with each other and to a shared, single automotive Ethernet switch port. By reducing the overall consumption of computational resources, EB zoneo VSwitch frees up processing power for additional applications.

For more information, visit: https://www.elektrobit.com/products/ecu/eb-zoneo/

