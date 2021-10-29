Renesas’ Automotive Chips Drive Next-Generation Multimedia System for Toyota Lexus

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Renesas announced that its R-Car H3 and R-Car M3 system-on-chips (SoCs) have been adopted by Toyota Motor Corporation for their next-generation multimedia systems.

The Renesas R-Car H3 and R-Car M3 SoCs are designed for in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) applications that deliver images, audio, and a variety of information from both in-vehicle and external sources to the driver in a safe and convenient manner. Toyota’s next-generation multimedia system will make its first appearance in the Lexus NX, scheduled for release in November 2021 and later. These systems are planned to be installed in other Lexus- and Toyota-branded vehicles.

Toyota’s next-generation multimedia system incorporates a large-format, high-resolution, maximum 14-inch, wide touch display. The display area can be flexibly divided into sections and zoomed in and out, providing a combination of advanced functionality and convenience. The system features voice recognition functions, such as quick startup in response to voice commands, an automotive sound system, and an over-the-air (OTA) software update function.

Within these functions, Renesas’ R-Car SoCs are designed to provide the ability to smoothly import map information, images, and video input from users’ preferred devices, including smartphones, and connected applications to the large display. They also enable functions such as display touch controls, voice recognition via the microphone input, and audio output to multiple speakers. In addition, the R-Car SoCs’ built-in security functions enable secure OTA software updates and provide advanced connected services powered by the SoCs’ computing performance.

As multimedia system functions vary based on the vehicle model, Toyota has implemented the R-Car H3 in systems for high-end models equipped with full functionality, and the mid-range R-Car M3 in other vehicle models. The R-Car Family provides software compatibility across the product line, contributing to more efficient development when extending systems to a range of vehicle models. In addition, Renesas’ array of R-Car ecosystem partners offered support for its development.

For more information, visit: renesas.com.