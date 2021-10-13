Embedded Computing Design

BlackBerry, Google, and Qualcomm Join Forces to Drive Advancements in Next-Generation Automotive Cockpits

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 13, 2021

News

BlackBerry, Google, and Qualcomm Join Forces to Drive Advancements in Next-Generation Automotive Cockpits

BlackBerry Limited announced the availability of a QNX Hypervisor and VIRTIO-based reference design to virtualize Android Automotive OS on the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform.

VIRTIO is an open standard that defines the interface between Android Automotive OS and the underlying hypervisor to deliver the full Android Automotive OS experience. The combination of the QNX Hypervisor and QNX's VIRTIO implementation allows Android Automotive OS to run out of the box without modification. This allows systems deployed in the field to upgrade to newer versions of Android Automotive OS as they are released.

While the VIRTIO interface is standardized, the implementation of the interface is not. The BlackBerry QNX reference has been extended to support dynamic graphics sharing between Android Automotive OS applications in the infotainment domain and the digital instrument cluster, shared Vulkan drawstream support and system-wide audio management to holistically manage all sound within the vehicle. The BlackBerry QNX VIRTIO implementation adds 10 additional virtual devices to the existing 25 currently available in the QNX Hypervisor family of products.

The QNX hypervisor-based reference design incorporates an infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS and a digital instrument cluster virtualized by the QNX Hypervisor and running on a single Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform. This architecture will also allow automotive manufacturers to enjoy the freedom from interference necessary to achieve safety certifications while delivering the full Android Automotive OS experience.

The reference design demonstrates fast-boot and sharing of audio, graphics, video (camera), touchscreen, vehicle HAL sharing, USB, and streaming video between the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS.

The QNX cockpit reference design is available now as part of the QNX Advanced Virtualization Frameworks.

For more information, visit: www.blackberry.com/us/en/company/newsroom

Subscribe
Featured Companies

BlackBerry Limited

2200 University Avenue
East Waterloo, Ontario N2K 0A7
Website
Email
519 888-7465

Google

Qualcomm

5775 Morehouse Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Website
Email
(858) 587-1121

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Automotive - IVI/Infotainment & Cluster
Analog & Power
Robust Isolated SiC Gate Driver from STMicroelectronics Saves Space in Narrow SO-8 Package

October 12, 2021

MORE
AI & Machine Learning
Leading AI Chipmaker Hailo Raises $136 Million to Expand Edge AI Solutions as Global Demand Surges

October 13, 2021

MORE
IoT
Image Courtesy of Vecow and Blaize
Vecow and Blaize Launch the Vecow ECX-2400 Workstation-Grade AI Computing System 

October 11, 2021

MORE
Security
Image Courtesy of Variscite
Variscite and Sequitur Labs Partner to Accelerate the Development of Secure IoT Products

October 11, 2021

MORE