How SMARC™ Modules Enable Highly Efficient Vehicle Diagnostics



Kontron helps leading German vehicle diagnostics company Hella Gutmann keep pace with the ever-changing communications requirements of major car manufacturers.

By identifying the new market requirements, Hella Gutmann seized the opportunity by undertaking a thorough evaluation of potential embedded computer manufacturers and providers. To ensure a rapid and low risk approach to bringing its new product vision to market, Hella Gutmann realized partnering with a trusted long-term supplier of COMs was essential. The chosen supplier would have to already offer an extensive range of leading edge industrial-grade embedded computer products and be highly experienced in the specialized requirements of the sector.

The use case focuses on:

The challenges for a highly flexible and scalable diagnostic device

The performance of Computer-on-Modules in that process

How Kontron’s experience helped solve tricky challenges

