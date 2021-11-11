Embedded Computing Design

How SMARC™ Modules Enable Highly Efficient Vehicle Diagnostics

Kontron helps leading German vehicle diagnostics company Hella Gutmann keep pace with the ever-changing communications requirements of major car manufacturers.
By identifying the new market requirements, Hella Gutmann seized the opportunity by undertaking a thorough evaluation of potential embedded computer manufacturers and providers. To ensure a rapid and low risk approach to bringing its new product vision to market, Hella Gutmann realized partnering with a trusted long-term supplier of COMs was essential. The chosen supplier would have to already offer an extensive range of leading edge industrial-grade embedded computer products and be highly experienced in the specialized requirements of the sector.

The use case focuses on:

  • The challenges for a highly flexible and scalable diagnostic device
  • The performance of Computer-on-Modules in that process
  • How Kontron’s experience helped solve tricky challenges 

Download the use case

