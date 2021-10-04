Knowles Precision Devices Introduces Custom Large Capacitor Assemblies

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

The custom approach to large capacitor assembly by Knowles Precision Devices, a division of Knowles Corporation, offers customers a combination of capability and durability, while helping to maximize board space in automotive applications.

The capacitor assemblies utilize the vertical space above the circuit board to achieve high capacitance and high voltage in a smaller area. The large capacitor assemblies are customizable both in height and shape. They are custom built using large diameter pins that are low loss and ultra-stable dielectric. The pins are mechanically decoupled from ceramic elements, which allows the assembly to withstand mechanical shock, vibration, and temperature variation.

“This custom approach to large capacitor assembly enables us to better accommodate the specific needs of our customers when they have a project that requires high capacitance and proven durability in a tight space,” said Steve Hopwood, senior applications engineer, Knowles Precision Devices. “By utilizing the vertical space above the board, we can replace multi-chip assemblies where large arrays of multilayer ceramic capacitors are placed in parallel on a circuit board. While this approach has been used previously, traditional stacked caps can be susceptible to mechanical shock and vibration. There is nothing else on the market that offers the same high bump and vibration loadings as this new large capacitor assembly.”

The large capacitor assemblies – initially available in ultra-stable low-loss C0G dielectric – have a high capacitance range of 10nF to 3.9µF and a voltage range from 500Vdc to 5000Vdc. The pins used are large enough to handle high ripple currents so that the capacitance does not drop with applied voltages or changes in temperature. The capacitor assemblies are tested to meet the demands of AEC-Q200 standards and particularly suitable for use in electric vehicle and resonant wireless charging systems.

For more information, visit: knowlescapacitors.com.