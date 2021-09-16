Embedded Computing Design

GaN Systems Signs Semiconductor Capacity Agreement with BMW

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

September 16, 2021

GaN power semiconductors are a key ingredient to achieve the small size, lightweight, and high efficiency required in the next generation of high-performance electric vehicles. Under the terms of the agreement, GaN Systems will provide capacity for multiple applications in series production. The guaranteed volumes by GaN Systems are a key building block for reliability in the supply chain for automotive players like BMW.

GaN Systems, a provider of GaN power semiconductors, announced the signing of a comprehensive Capacity Agreement with BMW Group for GaN Systems’ high-performance, automotive-grade GaN power transistors, which increase the efficiency and power density of critical applications in electric vehicles.

BMW’s relationship with GaN Systems began more than four years ago when BMW’s engineers found that small size, lightweight, low-cost onboard chargers, DC/DC converters, and traction inverters were enabled by GaN. This led to investment from BMW’s venture capital firm, BMW I Ventures, to support and accelerate the automotive qualification of the GaN technology.

