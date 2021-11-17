Embedded Executive: Patrick Kowalyk, North American Automotive Principal Field Apps Engineer

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

EVs can be confusing from a “what voltage does it run at” perspective. We have the 12-V lead-acid batteries that have been around for decades. But there are many new sizes, types, chemistries, and voltages.

According to Patrick Kowalyk, a North American Automotive Principal Field Applications Engineer for Vicor, the way in which we deliver power within the automobile needs to change. To hear exactly how, tune in to this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.