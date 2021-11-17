Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Patrick Kowalyk, North American Automotive Principal Field Apps Engineer

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

November 17, 2021

EVs can be confusing from a “what voltage does it run at” perspective. We have the 12-V lead-acid batteries that have been around for decades. But there are many new sizes, types, chemistries, and voltages.

According to Patrick Kowalyk, a North American Automotive Principal Field Applications Engineer for Vicor, the way in which we deliver power within the automobile needs to change. To hear exactly how, tune in to this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 

 
Featured Companies

Vicor Corporation

3979 Freedom Circle
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Website
Email
1-408-522-5280

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

Automotive - Electric Vehicles/Powertrain
Automotive
November 17, 2021

