JiDU Level 4 Self-Driving Vehicle Powered by NVIDIA DRIVE Orin to Begin Production Next Year

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Courtesy of NVIDIA

During the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Baidu and JiDU Automotive announced that JiDU's first production vehicle model will be powered by the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin SoC (system-on-chip).

Free movement refers to the L4 autonomous driving capability supported by JiDU's leading intelligent driving system. The system covers all-area autonomous driving scenarios and provides industry-leading safe and reliable autonomous driving functions across high-speed and urban open road environments. The JiDU intelligent driving system is powered by Baidu's autonomous driving computing platform using NVIDIA DRIVE Orin, while its software and algorithms are jointly developed by JiDU and Baidu.

NVIDIA DRIVE Orin is specifically designed for software-defined cars, enabling continuous upgrades throughout the car's entire life via over-the-air software updates. It processes 254 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of computing performance and can support autonomous driving functions, confidence view visualization, digital clusters, infotainment, and passenger interaction AI. DRIVE Orin is available for automakers and truck makers with production vehicles starting later this year.

"The JiDU vehicle has been designed to operate under the concepts of free movement, natural communication, and self-improvement,” said Robin Li, Baidu co-founder and CEO, at Baidu’s annual flagship developer’s conference Baidu Create 2021. “First, the JiDU self-driving vehicle features L4 autonomous driving capability for free movement. Second, human-car interaction and accurate identification of speech semantics enable the car to communicate naturally. Third, the vehicle can self-learn and iterate based on user's habits and constantly optimize autonomous driving features and smart cockpit experiences to realize self-growth."

Per the companies, Baidu is the world's leading AI and autonomous driving technology leader. Baidu has 13,000 AI patents, ranking first in the number of AI patent applications, authorizations and patent quality in China and the world's first in the field of deep-learning applications with 3,400 intelligent driving patents. With an accumulated L4 autonomous driving test mileage of 21 million kilometers, Baidu has become the only Chinese company to rank among Guidehouse Insights' global automated driving leaders for two consecutive years.

This next-generation vehicle with Level 4 autonomous driving capability will be unveiled at the Beijing Auto Show in April, followed by mass production and delivery by 2023.

For more information, visit: https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/2021/11/09/new-era-transportation-drive-orin/

