aiMotive announces aiDrive 3.0

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

aiMotive announced the latest release of aiDrive, a scalable, portable high-performance hardware-neutral L2-L4 software stack for AD and ADAS applications.

In this latest release, aiDrive 3.0 features the company's virtual sensor technology, enabling rapid adaptation to a range of sensor configurations while requiring as little as a fifth of the processing power of conventional approaches.

In addition to upgrades to almost every module, aiDrive 3.0 incorporates many new features, including:

VS (Virtual Sensor) technology, enabling all software modules to be reconfigured to work with range of different vehicle form factors, sensor types, and configurations with minimal re-validation.

MS2NTM (Multi-Sensor Model-Space Networks) delivering new levels of perception accuracy with reductions in processor performance (and therefore ECU power consumption) thanks to decreased complexity. By directly fusing data from multiple sensors, pre- and post-processing is can be simplified, with the resulting model closer to the ideal compared to other conventional ML-based approaches.

DDE (Dynamic Data-driven Evolution), leveraging aiMotive's CI/CD and in-house dataflow management and validation systems to enable continuous enhancements to all software components and features .

VIF (Vehicle Intelligence-First) architecture approach means that aiDrive does not need to rely on HD maps for a range of applications.

aiDrive 3.0 is available now.

For more information, visit: www.aimotive.com/aidrive