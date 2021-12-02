Embedded Computing Design

aiMotive announces aiDrive 3.0

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 02, 2021

News

aiMotive announces aiDrive 3.0

aiMotive announced the latest release of aiDrive, a scalable, portable high-performance hardware-neutral L2-L4 software stack for AD and ADAS applications.

In this latest release, aiDrive 3.0 features the company's virtual sensor technology, enabling rapid adaptation to a range of sensor configurations while requiring as little as a fifth of the processing power of conventional approaches.

In addition to upgrades to almost every module, aiDrive 3.0 incorporates many new features, including:

  • VS (Virtual Sensor) technology, enabling all software modules to be reconfigured to work with range of different vehicle form factors, sensor types, and configurations with minimal re-validation.
  • MS2NTM (Multi-Sensor Model-Space Networks) delivering new levels of perception accuracy with reductions in processor performance (and therefore ECU power consumption) thanks to decreased complexity. By directly fusing data from multiple sensors, pre- and post-processing is can be simplified, with the resulting model  closer to the ideal compared to other conventional ML-based approaches.
  • DDE (Dynamic Data-driven Evolution), leveraging aiMotive's CI/CD and in-house dataflow management and validation systems to enable continuous enhancements to all software components and features .
  • VIF (Vehicle Intelligence-First) architecture approach means that aiDrive does not need to rely on HD maps for a range of applications.

aiMotive's partner ecosystem for aiDrive 3.0 has always been central to product development, featuring partnerships with:

aiDrive 3.0 is available now.

For more information, visit: www.aimotive.com/aidrive

Subscribe
Featured Companies

aiMotive

Szépvölgyi út. 18-22.
Hungary,
Website
+36 (1) 7707 201

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Automotive - ADAS & Autonomous Drive
Software & OS - Simulation & Modeling Tools
Analog & Power
Where’s the Line Between Free Support and NRE?

December 3, 2021

MORE
Automotive
aiMotive announces aiDrive 3.0

December 2, 2021

MORE
Healthcare
The Road to embedded world: MACTRON GROUP

December 2, 2021

MORE
Storage
Exascend Debuts Rugged PCIe 4.0 SSD Lineup Featuring Industry's First Gen4 E1.S Design

November 30, 2021

MORE