ACEINNA INS401 Inertial Navigation System and GNSS/RTK Turnkey Solution for ADAS and Autonomous Vehicle Precise Positioning

By Tiera Oliver

ACEINNA Inc. announced the INS401 INS and GNSS/RTK solution for autonomous vehicle precise positioning. The INS401 is part of ACEINNA’s new product portfolio that provides high accuracy and high integrity localization for developers and manufacturers of ADAS and Autonomy solutions for autonomous vehicles of all types.

The INS401 is a high performance Inertial Navigation System with an RTK-enabled dual frequency GNSS receiver, triple-redundant inertial sensors, and Positioning Engine. It is designed for use in L2+ and higher ADAS, and other high-volume applications requiring precise position information. The INS401 provides cm-level accuracy, enhanced reliability, and ideal performance during GNSS outages. The dead reckoning solution delivers suitable performance in GNSS challenged urban environments.

The INS401 is specifically developed for automotive applications using automotive qualified components, and is certified to ASIL-B level according to ISO26262. INS401 is small, compact, and turnkey with a rugged aluminum housing and it includes everything needed for design and development of a robust navigation system, and enables customization for fast time to market. Per the company, the included “Integrity Engine” guarantees zero performance failure.

The INS401 is now available directly from ACEINNA for developers and integrators that require high accuracy, lane level positioning.

